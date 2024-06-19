Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Wednesday shooting in Navasota injures one
Next article
Diving into Brule Park feasibility study

Land charged in father's murder

June 19, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

WALLER — Joshua Land, who first made headlines for allegedly shooting his dog at a Navasota convenience store, has been charged in the murder of his father. Land was arrested in Navasota June 1, after allegedly shooting his dog in the parking lot of Annie’s Country Store in Navasota. He was ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024