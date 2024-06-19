Land charged in father's murder

WALLER — Joshua Land, who first made headlines for allegedly shooting his dog at a Navasota convenience store, has been charged in the murder of his father. Land was arrested in Navasota June 1, after allegedly shooting his dog in the parking lot of Annie’s Country Store in Navasota. He was ...

