Legally blind pedestrian struck by train

A Union Pacific Railroad train heading southbound struck Blanch Steward, 71 from Navasota, near Abraham Street in Navasota Tuesday, March 2. Steward later succumbed to his injuries.

Navasota Fire Department located Steward on the east side of the tracks and he was unresponsive. Steward was transported via ambulance to St. Joseph Grimes Hospital then air-lifted to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital. He died from his injuries Wednesday, March 3.

According to the train’s conductor, the train was approximately 9,000-feet long and was placed in emergency braking mode once Steward was struck and stopped approximately 1,000-feet south of where Steward was located. When the train struck Steward, it was traveling at approximately 20 miles per hour.

Placing the train in emergency braking mode caused a knuckle to break and the middle of the train to become disconnected. The front portion of the train came to a halt and the remainder of the train slammed into the stopped portion causing a loud crash and further damage to the train.

All railroad crossings in Navasota except for the intersection at Courtney Road and County Road 420 were closed. After several repairs were made, all intersections reopened at approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.

Steward was a retired city of Navasota employee having served Navasota for over 20 years. He developed cataracts and was declared legally blind. Recently a new small home was donated to Steward on his property by Helping Hands of Grimes County to replace his current home that was unlivable and without electricity or water. The home was located on his property on Abraham Street near the railroad tracks where he was struck.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.