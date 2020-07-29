A legend leaves his legacy

A lifetime was spent writing the story of Jim Chionsini and he met his final press deadline when the “Ultimate Publisher” opened the Heavens and greeted him with open arms. The story of Jim impacted and continues to impact lives of those that k new him personally and those that were touched by the newspaper business he invested his life in. Jim was the owner of Granite Publications, a family of newspapers that includes The Examiner. The staff at The Examiner sends heartfelt prayers to his family and friends and will strive to continue his legacy. Read a special account of Jim’s life on page 5. Courtesy photo