Leman not seeking fourth term

AUSTIN – District 13 State Representative Ben Leman (R) announced Friday, Sept. 3, that he will not seek re-election in 2022 for a fourth term in office.

Leman has served as a member of the Texas House of Representatives since 2018, and prior to that served as Grimes County Judge.

In a letter to his constituents, Leman cited personal reasons for not seeking another term in office. Leman resides in Iola with his wife Christie and their three sons and a daughter. The Leman family is active in the local 4-H group.

Official letter from Ben Leman

Friends and Neighbors of House District 13, After much consideration, prayer, and thoughtful discussion with my family, I have made the decision not to seek a fourth term as State Representative. It is hard to believe that by the end of my current term, it will be nearly ten years since I announced my candidacy for public office, first serving as Grimes County Judge and then as your State Representative.

As we have all learned, life comes at us in seasons. It is clear the current season of my public service is winding down for the near future. Responsibilities and duties outside of public office will require much more of my time moving forward. Rest assured, I will serve the remainder of my term with the same passion and energy you have seen throughout the time I have occupied the position.

I would like to thank all of my friends and supporters for giving me the honor of serving as your State Representative. Together, we have secured many victories that improve the world in which we live. I am most proud of our accomplishments this 87th Legislative Session, the most conservative in state history. I have enjoyed fighting each and every day with you for our rural Texas values, and I will continue to do so as a private citizen.

God bless you and God bless Texas!