Lions Club blesses Navasota family

Members of Navasota Lions Club built a ramp, Aug. 23, for Daniel Martinez and his fiancé, Megan Kmiec. The couple were seriously injured in a head–on crash, caused by a wrong way driver, Aug. 15, while returning home to Navasota. Martinez suffered a broken back in three places which required ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!