Lions construct ramp for cancer patient

Navasota Evening Lions Club constructed a wheelchair ramp Aug. 17, for Gene Rymer, a Grimes County man who has battled differentiated liposarcoma for 12 years. He has exhausted all treatment options and was confined to the house due to his mobility. His neighbor, Doug Powell, contacted Navasota Evening Lions Club ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!