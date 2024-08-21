Lions construct ramp for cancer patient

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
August 21, 2024 - 00:00
Navasota Evening Lions Club constructed a wheelchair ramp Aug. 17, for Gene Rymer, a Grimes County man who has battled differentiated liposarcoma for 12 years. He has exhausted all treatment options and was confined to the house due to his mobility. His neighbor, Doug Powell, contacted Navasota Evening Lions Club ...

