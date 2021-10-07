Little Christopher still missing

PLANTERSVILLE - The search continued overnight for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez who went missing from his home, on the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane, Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Plantersville. The home is located in the Foxfire subdivision, a small rural subdivision in Grimes County.

Christopher was reported missing at approximately 1:52 p.m. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated Christopher’s mom and grandmother operate a mobile food business in the area and were unloading their vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

Christopher was reportedly in the yard when he chased after a neighbor’s dog, a dog he was familiar with. She saw him approximately 75 yards from the residence and went after him but lost sight of him. When she was unable to locate the child after approximately 15 minutes, law enforcement was called.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice search dogs searched the area focusing on a nearby wooded area using the boys scent from bedding (blanket, pillow, etc.). Sowell stated the dogs followed the scent to a small pond covered in algae then lost track of the scent.

A boat and dive crews with sonars searched the pond throughout the night to no avail.

Sowell said thorough search efforts have included going door-to-door searching homes and vehicles in the area. According to Sowell, two registered sex offenders live nearby and both of their residences were immediately checked.

“Everyone in the neighborhood has been extremely cooperative with the search efforts,” explained Sowell, “Several residents have cameras in the neighborhood and video footage has been obtained and viewed from those cameras.”

Searches have also been ongoing through the air with the assistance of drones and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

There are several agencies including nearby law enforcement, fire departments, volunteer search and rescue organizations etc. assisting in the attempt to bring little Christopher home safely. They have been utilizing a grid-style search to cover as much area as thoroughly as possible.

“We will continue searching until we find Christopher,” stated Sowell.

Christopher is a Hispanic male approximately 3-foot tall, 40-45 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts (unknown color) and red and white Mickey Mouse shoes. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Christopher Ramirez is urged to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.

Sowell stated foul play is not suspected at this time.