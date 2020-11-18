Local earns Boy Scout’s highest rank advancement

NAVASOTA – P. Rylee Hutka, 17, of Navasota, has earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award.

Hutka will be recognized in an upcoming Court of Honor ceremony.

A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Troop 383, Hutka is one of only approximately 6 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to Scoutmaster Ray Kornhoff.

Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church, or synagogue-related service project to earn his Eagle. Hutka chose to design and weld a flag retirement box for St. Joseph Catholic Church and School and the surrounding community in Bryan.

“When I tell others about the flag retirement ceremony my Troop does annually, they usually say they never know what to do with their worn tattered flags,” said Hutka. “The symbol of our nation deserves respect, so I decided to put a skill I learned in scouting to use and weld a retirement box for our community.”

Hutka is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville and is active in football, soccer, baseball, and band at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, where he is a senior. He will attend Texas A&M University in the fall of 2021 and study Wildlife and Fisheries Science. Additionally, he is involved in the Navasota 4-H Club and works at Equine Partners Veterinary Services.

He is the son of Marcus and Kelli Hutka of Navasota and grandson of John and Judy Hutka of Temple and Larnell Dosch of Orange.

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness.

For over a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. The Boy Scouts of America believes — and, through over a century of experience, knows — that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible and productive society.