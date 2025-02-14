Manhunt Comes up Empty

Law enforcement agencies followed up on a tip about a fugitive in Richards last night, but the information proved unfounded.

The U.S. Marshals Service received information that Salvador Saucedo was at a residence in Richards. Multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Marshals, the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Public Safety, and the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Residents of Richards expressed concern when they noticed an aircraft flying over Richards.

"Information obtained indicates there is no imminent threat to the residents of Richards. The suspect is believed to not be in the area," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said.

Crime Stoppers offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Salvador Saucedo Jr., 37, a convicted sex offender from Bryan, is wanted out of Gonzales County since March 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. A warrant for harassment was issued for his arrest by the College Station Police Department in May 2024.

Saucedo was arrested and escaped from custody on Jan. 23 in Bellville. The following day, warrants were issued for his arrest out of Waller County for escape while arrested, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive and resisting arrest.

Brazos County issued a warrant on Jan. 27 for Saucedo’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Saucedo was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in August 2022 following an incident with an 11-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

Saucedo is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, chest, both arms and both legs.

If you have any information, please contact the Grimes County Crimestoppers at 936-873-2000 or www.p3tips.com. All callers will remain anonymous.