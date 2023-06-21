Manhunt ensues for armedrobbery suspect

An armed robbery suspect that led multiple agencies on a manhunt in Grimes County was arrested in Brenham just before midnight June 17.

Hempstead Police identified 21-year-old Noah Wolfe as a suspect in an armed robbery of a hotel in Hempstead and began pursuit. The pursuit continued on Texas 6 northbound from Waller County. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening, June 16, Hempstead Police requested assistance from Navasota Police Department.

Navasota Police successfully spiked the vehicle tires bringing the black in color Chrysler 200 to a stop on Texas 105 East near CR 410. The suspect evaded on foot and into the woods.

An extensive search including helicopters, K-9 units and door-to-door engagements was conducted. Navasota Police issued a press release describing the suspect as a 6-foot black male in his early 20’s weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen in a Grimes County wearing a white shirt and shorts.

The suspect appeared at a home on Texas 105 East early Saturday requesting help from the homeowner (The Examiner is withholding the homeowner’s name for confidentiality). He stated the suspect claimed he was in a vehicle accident and needed help. The suspect told the homeowner he spent the night in the neighbor’s shed. The homeowner called 9-1-1 but the suspect fled.

The manhunt continued until Grimes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 11 p.m. June 17, that the suspect was picked up by family members and was no longer in the area. He was arrested in Brenham less than an hour later.

The Examiner requested more information from Hempstead Police Department about the armed-robbery and arrest but hadn’t received a response by the June 21 press deadline.