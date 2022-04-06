Manhunt suspended

Navasota Police Officers with the assistance of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were actively searching near County Road 403 and Farm-to-Market Road 3090 for 31-year-old Darrell Hemann of Navasota. The manhunt was suspended just after 3:00 p.m.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated at approximately 10:37 a.m. officers saw Hemann driving in the 300 block of East Washington Avenue in Navasota and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Hemann fled in the vehicle.

The pursuit left Navasota city limits on FM 3090 and onto CR 403. While pursuing, officers lost sight of the suspected vehicle and dispatched Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. A short time later, the abandoned vehicle was located at a residence on CR 403.

Texas Department of Corrections tracking dogs were dispatched to assist in the search. “Residents in the area should use caution and report to police any suspicious activity,” explained Myatt.

Hemann has felony Pardon and Parole warrants for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and another warrant out of Brazos County.

Myatt stated additional charges including: evading arrest using a vehicle, a 3rd degree felony; evading arrest on foot, Class A misdemeanor; and felon in possession of a firearm, 3rd degree felony; will be filed.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Hemann are urged to call Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410 or 911 in an emergency situation.