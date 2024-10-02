Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
New tasting room in downtown Navasota
Next article
VFW essay contest and teacher award

Manufactured home study favors current regs

October 02, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

The Planning & Zoning Commission held a workshop Sept. 12 to hear a subcommittee’s findings about the rate manufactured homes appreciate versus site-built homes and possible amendments to existing manufactured home regulations. The review is the result of citizen requests to city council last March to allow Inez Quarles to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024