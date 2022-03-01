March 1, 2022 Primary Election in Grimes County

U.S. Representative District 10

Democrat

Linda Nuno 210 votes 100%

Republican

Michael McCaul 1,362 100%

Governor

Democrat

Beto O’Rourke 217 votes 92.74%

Joy Diaz 5 votes 2.14%

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez 0 votes 0.00%

Rich Wakeland 3 votes 1.28%

Michael Cooper 9 votes 3.85%

Republican

Paul Belew 4 votes 2.26%

Allen B. West 199 votes 12.98%

Don Huffines 176 votes 11.48%

Danny Harrison 4 votes 0.26%

Greg Abbott 1,035 67.51%

Kandy Kay Horn 21 votes 1.37%

Rick Perry 35 votes 2.28%

Chad Prather 59 votes 3.85%

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Mike Collier 120 votes 52.17%

Michelle Beckley 75 votes 32.61%

Carla Brailey 35 votes 15.22%

Republican

Dan Patrick 1,265 votes 83.99%

Daniel Miller 75 votes 4.98%

Aaron Sorrells 36 votes 2.39%

Trayce Bradford 63 votes 4.19%

Todd M. Bullis 27 votes 1.79%

Zach Vance 40 votes 2.66%

Attorney General

Democrat

S. “TBone” Raynor 25 votes 10.82%

Joe Jaworski 67 votes 29.00%

Mike Fields 23 votes 9.96%

Lee Merritt 47 votes 2.35%

Rochelle Mercedes Garza 69 votes 29.87%

Republican

Eva Guzman 416 votes 27.15%

George P. Bush 275 votes 17.95%

Louie Gohmert 206 votes 13.45%

Ken Paxton 635 votes 41.45%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democrat

Tim Mahoney 78 votes 34.21%

Angel Luis Vega 54 votes 23.68%

Janet T. Dudding 96 votes 42.11%

Republican

Mark V. Goloby 218 votes 15.23%

Glenn Hegar 1,186 votes 84.77%

Commissioner of General Land Office

Democrat

Michael Lang 82 votes 36.12%

Sandragrace Martinez 44 votes 19.38%

Jinny Suh 47 votes 20.70%

Jay Kleberg 54 votes 23.79%

Republican

Don W. Minton 214 votes 16.51%

Tim Westley 184 votes 14.20%

Jon Spiers 220 votes 16.98%

Weston Martinez 49 votes 3.78%

Don Buckingham 507 votes 39.12%

Rufus Lopez 18 votes 1.39%

Victor Avila 48 votes 3.70%

Ben Armenta 56 votes 4.32%

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat

Ed Ireson 66 votes 28.82%

Susan Hays 163 votes 71.18%

Republican

Sid Miller 889 votes 64.47%

Carey A. Counsil 148 votes 10.73%

James White 342 votes 24.80%

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat

Luke Warford 213 votes 100%

Republican

Dawayne Tipton 177 votes 13.14%

Wayne Christian 510 votes 37.86%

Marvin “Sarge” Summers 110 votes 8.24%

Sarah Stogner 124 votes 9.21%

Tom Slocum Jr 425 votes 31.55%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Democrat

Erin A Nowell 210 votes 100%

Republican

Debra Lehrmann 1,319 votes 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Democrat

Amanda Reichek 215 votes 100%

Republican

Rebeca Huddle 1,289 votes 100%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Democrat

Julia Maldonado 215 votes 100%

Republican

David J. Schenck 680 votes 53.80%

Evan Young 584 votes 46.20%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Republican

Mary Lou Keel 1,284 votes 100%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Democrat

Dana Huffman 216 votes 100%

Republican

Scott Walker 783 votes 62.59%

Klint Morgan 468 votes 37.41%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Democrat

Robert Johnson 214 votes 100%

Republican

Jesse F. McClure, III 1,268 votes 100%

Member, State Board of Education, District No. 8

Republican

Audrey Young 1,269 votes 100%

State Senator, District 18

Democrat

Josh Tutt 213 votes 100%

Republican

Lois W. Kolkhorst 1,358 votes 100%

State Representative, District 12

Republican

Joshua Hamm 151 votes 10.33%

Ben Bius 704 votes 48.15%

Kyle Kacal 607 votes 41.52%

Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District

Democrat

Julie Countiss 214 votes 100%

Republican

Terry Adams 1,277 100%

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Democrat

Mike Engelhart 209 votes 100%

Republican

April Farris 1,274 votes 100%

Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Democrat

Kyle Carter 97 votes 43.69%

Cheri C Thomas 125 votes 56.31%

Republican

Kevin Jewell 1,270 votes 100%

Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9

Democrat

William Demond 123 votes 56.94%

Chris Conrad 93 votes 43.06%

Republican

Randy Wilson 1,268 votes 100%

Grimes County Judge

Republican

Joe Fauth 1,326 votes 100%

Judge, County Court–at-Law

Republican

Tuck Moody McLain 1,336 votes 100%

District Clerk

Republican

Diane LeFlore 1,350 votes 100%

County Clerk

Republican

Vanessa Burzynski 834 votes 58.08%

Stacey Male 266 votes 18.52%

Britney Husfeld 336 votes 23.40%

County Treasurer

Republican

Tom Maynard 1,339 votes 100%

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican

David Tullos 296 votes 52.58%

David E. Dobyanski 267 votes 47.42%

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican

Phillip Cox 293 votes 100%

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican

Chris M. Acord 311 votes 100%

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican

Lester Underwood 527 votes 100%

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican

Mark S. Laughlin 504 votes 100%

County Chairman

Democrat

Evelyn R. Ward 219 votes 100%

Republican

Susan Patrick 1,308 votes 100%

Editor’s Note: Future postings on voting results for the March 1, 2022 Primary Election will only include those races that have an opponent on their party’s ticket. Stay tuned as results roll in.

Propositions

Propositions 1

Yes 1,443 votes 95.69%

No 65 votes 4.31%

Propositions 2

Yes 1,130 votes 76.109%

No 355 votes 23.91%

Propositions 3

Yes 1,394 votes 92.13%

No 119 votes 7.87%

Propositions 4

Yes 1,409 votes 93.87%

No 92 votes 6.13%

Propositions 5

Yes 1,261 votes 85.61%

No 212 votes 14.39%

Propositions 6

Yes 1,225 votes 83.73%

No 238 votes 16.27%

Propositions 7

Yes 1,460 votes 97.07%

No 44 votes 2.93%

Propositions 8

Yes 1,415 votes 95.22%

No 71 votes 4.78%

Propositions 9

Yes 1,332votes 89.34%

No 159 votes 10.66%

Propositions 10

Yes 1,418 votes 95.30%

No 70 votes 4.70%