Grimes County Baseball
Navasota man sexually assaults 14–year–old
March 31 eyed for CM action

By Connie Clements - Examiner Reporter
March 19, 2025 - 19:22
News
  Article Image Alt Text

The Navasota City Council is prepared to take action on a city manager candidate in a Special Meeting, Monday, March 31.

In a statement to the Navasota Examiner, Mayor Bert Miller advised that city council members will conduct in-person interviews with the four finalists during the day March 31. At the Special Meeting at 6 p.m., council will convene in Executive Session as a body to evaluate the candidates. The agenda allows for consideration and possible action related to the city manager position.

