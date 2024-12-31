Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Martinez graduates with engineering degree

December 31, 2024 - 08:00
News
Mark Anthony Martinez graduated from Texas A&M University Friday, Dec. 13, with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering. He will begin his engineering career in the Dallas Fort Worth area in January. Mark is a 2020 Navasota High School graduate, and he is the son of Heladio Martinez and ...

