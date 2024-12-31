Martinez graduates with engineering degree

Mark Anthony Martinez graduated from Texas A&M University Friday, Dec. 13, with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering. He will begin his engineering career in the Dallas Fort Worth area in January. Mark is a 2020 Navasota High School graduate, and he is the son of Heladio Martinez and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!