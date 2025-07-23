McKown competes in TGCA All Star Game

Iola standout volleyball player, Shaylee McKown, was one of only two volleyball players in class 2A to be selected to compete in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All Star Game July 15 in Arlington. The all-star game features 24 of the best volleyball players in Texas from 1A–4A. McKown competed for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!