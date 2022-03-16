Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Member of the Year

    Pictured, left to right: Chamber Ambassador Chair Ana Casino, Award Recipients Jessica and Chris Tucker, and Chamber President Yolanda Fultz. Examiner photo by Ashely Bautista

Chris and Jessica Tucker with Legacy Coatings, Revival Barbershop, Navasota WiFi and Rail & Rye Restaurant accept the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year award at the annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Thursday, March 10. As stated by the nomination, “This year’s recipients have made significant contributions in our community, not just with monetary investment but also giving their time and effort to make sure that our local businesses and organizations do well. They remain active supporters of many local fundraising efforts, all-the-while managing multiple businesses.”

