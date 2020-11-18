Miller Insurance Agency recognizes exceptional performance

Safeco Insurance has recognized Miller Insurance Agency as a Safeco Elite Agent based upon outstanding performance and partnership. Fewer than 10% of independent insurance agencies countrywide that sell Safeco personal lines products receive this distinguished honor. Achieving status as a Safeco Elite Agent is a reflection of an agency’s success and its commitment to serve customers as a trusted advisor.

“We are honored to be a Safeco Elite Agent,” said Bert Miller. “Miller Agency has represented Safeco Insurance since 1996, and we take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them.”

To become a Safeco Elite Agent, agents must reach specified customer service goals. For more about the Miller Agency, visit www. MillerInsuranceTexas.com.

