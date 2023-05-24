Motorcyclist handed 7-year sentence

ANDERSON – A 45-year-old Grimes County man, Sheldon Wayne Stankevitz, that attempted to elude law enforcement on a motorcycle was sentenced to 7-years in prison.

The Grimes County Jury handed down the sentence May 17, after hearing evidence of the 2022 getaway attempt. On May 10, 2022 Todd Mission Police Officer Ryan Schroeder observed Stankevitz using a turning lane to pass another vehicle on FM 1774. Schroeder attempted to pull over the motorcycle using lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and passed additional vehicles in the turn lane.

The pursuit continued into Waller County. Stankevitz turned onto Riley Road and continued to flee at high speeds, passing in no passing zones and into oncoming traffic. At one point, Stankevitz stopped the motorcycle and yelled for the officer to “let him go” then fled again. Stankevitz stopped for a second time during the 8-mile pursuit and was taken into custody.

“Sheldon Stankevitz made the choice to evade a police officer on his motorcycle while speeding, passing illegally and driving into oncoming traffic,” stated Grimes County Assistant District Attorney David Armbuster, who prosecuted the case.

“Today a Grimes County Jury found him guilty and made clear that in Grimes County fleeing police and endangering other motorists still has consequences. I am grateful to the jury for following the evidence and holding the defendant accountable.”

Twelfth District Court Judge Albert M. “Buddy” McCaig presided over the trial. During the punishment phase the jury learned in 2007 Stankevitz was convicted for a 1997 Delivery of a Controlled Substance case after failing to meet requirements of his probation.

The charge of Evading Detention in a Vehicle, a third-degree felony, faced a punishment range of 2-20 years in prison. Stankevitz was taken into custody in the courtroom.