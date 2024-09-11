Motorcyclist injures girlfriend in getaway September 11, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News PLANTERSVILLE — A motorcyclist with a female passenger that tried to elude Grimes County Deputies is in custody after crashing Sept. 4. In a press release from Grimes County Sheriff ’s Office, around 2:20 a.m., a GCSO Deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding at CR 202 entering the Pinebrook ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!