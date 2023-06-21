Motorcyclist killed on FM 3090

A 35-year-old motorcyclist, Mitchell Childress of Pasadena was killed Monday, June 19, when his motorcycle ran off the roadway.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around noon, Childress was driving a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on FM 3090 at an unsafe speed for the curve in the roadway. His bike left the roadway and struck a fencepost. Childress was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

Ruiz said the investigation is ongoing.