Published 3 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County

Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
December 07, 2022 - 00:00
News
A Spring man was killed on Grimes County roadways Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus passenger car was traveling southbound on County Road 204. A 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield the right-of-way and struck and struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the Suzuki motorcycle, Peter Batiste, 26, of Spring, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin. No injuries were reported to the driver of the Lexus.

A citation for failure to yield right-of-way was issued to the driver of the Lexus. The accident remains under investigation.

