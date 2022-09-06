Multiple arrested in Navasota pursuit

Two people are in custody after a vehicle was observed waving a gun and making threatening remarks on Laredo Street in Navasota.

Navasota Police received a call Tuesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 5:40 p.m. of a white vehicle traveling on the 500 block of Laredo Street. The person inside the vehicle was waving a gun out of the window and making threats. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle, occupied by multiple people, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued for an extended amount of time until the vehicle crashed into two parked cars at the 600 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota.

The occupants of the vehicle exited and fled on foot. Navasota Police and Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the suspects. After a brief foot-pursuit, two subjects were taken into custody and a stolen firearm was recovered. A third suspect fled into a residence in the 400 block of Ella Street and barricaded themselves inside the home.

After a short time, the occupants exited the residence and were detained.

Several agencies responded to assist. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they are available.