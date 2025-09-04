Multiple dogs removed from condemned home

After a weeklong investigation into multiple code violations at a residence on Buckingham Lane in Navasota, several agencies executed a consensual seizure of multiple dogs reportedly living in unsafe conditions. The home was also condemned.

The city of Navasota, volunteers from Grimes County Animal Rescue, Animal Allies of Grimes County, and Long Way Home Animal Rescue, carried out a consensual seizure of the dogs Thursday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m. at the 200 block of Buckingham Lane in Navasota.

Animal rescue personnel used hazmat suits when entering the residence. Navasota Fire Department and St. Joseph EMS assisted because of the hazardous conditions inside the residence.

Animal rescue volunteers and Navasota Police removed 30 small dogs from the home. Initially a rescuer estimated around 50 dogs inside the home. Animal control set traps to safely capture additional dogs that may be outside of the home.

The homeowner was examined by EMS and released to family members.

Navasota Police Department’s Animal Control Division, along with the City of Navasota Code Enforcement Department initiated the initial investigation, Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The residence was declared uninhabitable by a Navasota Building official. Several dogs we’re reportedly living in unsafe conditions. Family members were requested to assist while the home was vacated.

All rescued dogs were transported to Grimes County Animal Rescue for evaluation and treatment. Animals are now available for foster through Grimes County Animal Rescue. The organization is also accepting donations to help with medical expenses, and small-breed dog food.