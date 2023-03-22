Musick shares Capitol highlights with NISD Board

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a resolution to donate property to the City of Navasota for the Navasota Animal Shelter.

NISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez said the property at Spur 515 and Nolan Street was previously donated to the City of Navasota, however the property was never changed with Grimes County Central Appraisal District. Navasota Animal Shelter is constructed on the property and has been for numerous years.

Gonzalez stated the resolution contains a revision clause that states the property must be used for an animal shelter and may not be sold.

Pickleball

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and NISD is doing its part to help advance the sport.

Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said the district reached out to Hellas Sports Construction to get pricing on painting pickleball courts at Navasota High School and at Stacey Street Park.

Musick said existing tennis courts at the high school can have pickleball court lines painted on the existing courts and would not alter gameplay for tennis. The courts can be converted to 16 pickleball courts.

The Stacey Street location has a basketball court with six basketball goals. Once painted, the area will supply four pickleball courts. Musick explained the court will continue to be used for basketball as well and the paint job will include basketball court lines.

With the conversion of the existing facilities to include pickleball courts, Musick said it will allow the district in conjunction with the City of Navasota to host future tournaments and attract visitors. Approximate cost for the court renovation at the high school is $10,000 and $12,000 at Stacey Street Park.

Capitol Trip

Dr. Stu Musick and Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez attended Grimes County Day at the Capitol March 8 and were recognized in the Senate and House Chambers.

During the visit they had a chance to meet with Senator Lois Kolkhorst and Representative Kyle Kacal. Musick shared highlights from the trip with the school board.

“He is a very strong supporter of public schools throughout Texas certainly here in our area,” Musick said of Kacal. “I feel very good about Kyle Kacal’s support for public schools. I hope we continue to get the support from the House as we have in the past to save us from the lack of support in the Senate for public schools.”

Musick said he shared his “11-cents worth” on school vouchers and educational savings accounts. He said Kolkhorst and Kacal said that is one of three top priorities this legislative session. Other priorities include tax cuts and property tax relief which could increase the Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $70,000.

Also shared during the trip is the preliminary 2324 budget that includes increased funding for schools and/or teacher salaries, although Musick said no one knows how that will look. Musick said everyone will have to see what is decided in the legislative session.

Action Items

The board approved the following items.

• Contracts of all assistant principals within the district and Special Education Co-op.

• Approved contract with Texas Kids First Insurance for a total of $43,260 for the year. The insurance includes insurance for student injuries at a cost of $43,700 and catastrophic insurance, $1,560. The total is $2,290 less than the previous year. Insurance is provided at no cost to students.

• Cumulative purchases with vendors the district anticipate will exceed $50,000 for various services including BSN (athletic equipment and apparel), R&R HVAC & Refrigeration Services, Gritex Electric, Pat Seigle (lawn service and remodeling), Bobby Jolly (doors) and Atlas Signs.

• Approved contract with Optimum for district internet access and point to point transport service for High Point Elementary.

The next NISD Board of Trustee meeting is scheduled for April 17, at 6:30 p.m.