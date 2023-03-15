Mustang causes power outage

A crash just before midnight Sunday night left multiple residents without electricity and sent the driver to the hospital.

Navasota Police and Navasota Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of West Washington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. March 12, for a single-vehicle rollover. The Ford Mustang struck at least two power poles and live wires ignited a small grass fire.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize stated there was evidence the driver may have been intoxicated. He said charges are pending.

Entergy worked through the night and power was restored Monday morning.