Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Navasota River Rats celebrate 45th anniversary
Next article
Voices of Grimes County heard at Capitol
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 14 hours ago
Last updated 5 hours ago
Read so far

Mustang causes power outage

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
March 15, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Ana Cosino A Ford Mustang struck multiple power poles late Sunday night causing multiple power outages.

A crash just before midnight Sunday night left multiple residents without electricity and sent the driver to the hospital.

 

Navasota Police and Navasota Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of West Washington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. March 12, for a single-vehicle rollover. The Ford Mustang struck at least two power poles and live wires ignited a small grass fire. 

 

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize stated there was evidence the driver may have been intoxicated. He said charges are pending.

 

Entergy worked through the night and power was restored Monday morning. 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023