Mustangs, Rattlers Meet in Highway 90 Showdown

The Madisonville Mustangs (1-0) and Navasota Rattlers (0-1), separated by a 45-minute stretch of Highway 90, renew their historic football rivalry Friday at Mustang Stadium. It is the third straight year the teams will meet in the second week of the season. “With our towns being so close, these kids grew ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!