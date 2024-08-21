Naked man, ‘[explicit] the police’

ANDERSON — A 53–year–old Navasota man, Roosevelt Ellis, who stripped naked and said “[explicit] the police” was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Evading in a Vehicle, a third–degree felony. A Grimes County Jury in the 506th District Court convicted Ellis Friday, Aug. 9, after hearing testimony for two days. Navasota ...

