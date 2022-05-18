NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

Miller’s Proclamation recognized the “essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms” of all Navasota citizens and the citizen’s responsibility to understand the duties, hazards and sacrifi ces of law enforcement as well as law enforcement’s responsibility to serve and protect citizens against violence and disorder and protecting the innocent and weak from deception and oppression.

In observance of Peace Officer’s Memorial Day, Miller called upon all citizens to “recognize and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”