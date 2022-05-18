Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

    Examiner photo by Ana Cosino: Interim Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize and NPD personnel join Mayor Bert Miller for the reading of a Proclamation recognizing May 11-17 as National Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. It was in 1962 when President John Kennedy and a joint resolution of Congress officially recognized the contributions of law enforcement by setting aside a special day and special week to commemorate those contributions.

Miller’s Proclamation recognized the “essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms” of all Navasota citizens and the citizen’s responsibility to understand the duties, hazards and sacrifi ces of law enforcement as well as law enforcement’s responsibility to serve and protect citizens against violence and disorder and protecting the innocent and weak from deception and oppression.

In observance of Peace Officer’s Memorial Day, Miller called upon all citizens to “recognize and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”

