City of Navasota Announces New City Manager, Robert Hemminger

NAVASOTA (April 16, 2025) – The City of Navasota is pleased to announce the hiring of Robert Hemminger as its next City Manager. Mr. Hemminger comes to Navasota from Iowa Colony, Texas, where he served nearly four years as City Manager. With a public service career spanning almost 30 years, Hemminger brings a wealth of experience in leadership, emergency services, and municipal management.

In addition to his service-oriented background, Mr. Hemminger has successfully managed numerous federal grants and is known for his fiscally conservative and responsible approach to budgeting. He is equally committed to enhancing public safety and improving quality of life for residents.

“The City of Navasota is excited to welcome Robert Hemminger as our new City Manager,” said Mayor Bert Miller. “His deep experience in public service, strong leadership, and dedication to community values make him an excellent fit for Navasota.”

Robert holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Service Leadership from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

Mr. Hemminger is expected to begin his role in the coming weeks, working closely with City staff and elected officials to continue the positive momentum and growth of the Navasota community.