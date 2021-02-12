Navasota Boil Water Notice

The City of Navasota, PWS ID Number 0930001, was placed under a notice to boil water for consumption as of Friday, February 12, under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). This notice is in effect until further notice.

In order to lift the boil water notice the entire system must be flushed, the chlorine residual must be above .20 mg/L throughout the entire system, and the bacterial testing must pass inspection. Crews are currently working to flush the system.

The chlorine residual is expected to be achieved by Sunday, February 14. Bacterial samples would then be pulled on Monday, February 15.

The notice to boil water was caused by a water main break that occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Johnson Street the evening of Thursday, February 11.

More information and comments from the City of Navasota will be provided as they are made available.

Please contact the City of Navasota with questions or concerns at (936) 825-6475.