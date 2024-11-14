Navasota City Manager named finalist for same position in Paris

Navasota City Manager, Jason Weeks, is a finalist for the city manager job in Paris Texas.

The city of Paris named three finalists for city manager. In addition to Weeks, Rose Beverly, city administrator of Berea, Kentucky and Chris Whittaker, city manager of Angleton, Texas are also being considered.

Weeks has over 22 years of experience in city government and began working in Navasota Jan. 3, 2022.

The Examiner reached out to Weeks. He said he grew up in Greenville where he spent two–thirds of his life. When the city manager position opened in Paris, which is around 50 miles from Greenville, Weeks said he and his wife felt this was a great opportunity to move closer to family.

“I have never desired to return to work for local government in my hometown but would consider areas near my hometown,” Weeks said. Among the family in the area are his mom that lives in Greenville, father–in–law nearby in Garland and two sons in Mesquite. He also has a brother–in–law and several of his wife’s cousins in Greenville.

Weeks sent an email to Navasota City Council sharing an article published by, myparistexas.com, that names him as a lone finalist. He told council in the email, “I want you to know that I have no intention to allow this to distract from the goals and initiatives that our team continues to move forward with. I am still committed to Navasota and will update you along the way.”

“I would’ve hated to miss out on an opportunity that would allow my wife and I to be closer to our aging parents and family, so my wife and I placed our trust that God has a plan laid out for our family and took this leap of faith,” Weeks said.

Weeks and the other two finalists are participating in a meet and greet in Paris Tuesday, Nov. 19. There will also be an extensive interview process Tuesday and Wednesday. Weeks said he is not sure when the final decision will be made.