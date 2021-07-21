Navasota drowning victim located

LAKE TRAVIS – The body of a Navasota man who drowned in Lake Travis, 28-year old Lonnie Gray, was recovered Friday, July 16.

Gray, a father of four, went missing Fourth of July weekend while boating with family. On July 3, just before 5 p.m. he went missing near the Hatter Cove area of Lake Travis. Nearly two weeks later, 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 16, his body was recovered along the shoreline of Lake Travis.

Gray was last seen swimming in an area of the lake that is 85-130 feet deep. The search area was several football fields in length with groves of trees at the bottom which are hazardous for sonar and divers.

Despite using sonar technology with divers on standby, authorities were unable to locate Gray. Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said deputies continued to search the shoreline daily and used sonar to try to locate the body.

Several agencies responded to the initial 911 or assisted with search efforts including: Tex as Parks and Wildlife, Jonestown Police and Fire Departments, Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, Briarcliff Fire Department and Starlight.

With Gray’s body now recovered, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has opened an investigation into the cause and manner of Gray’s death.

According to a report by TCSO, the bodies of two swimmers that were reported missing over the last 10 years have never been recovered. In May of 2018, Manuel Salas of Elgin was last reportedly seen near Mansfield Dam (140 feet deep) and in July of 2014, Song Hy Sok of Dallas was last reportedly seen in the Sandy Creek Arm (90 feet deep with pecan trees).