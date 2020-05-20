Navasota EDC reopens Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant

NAVASOTA, TX – The Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant will be reopened for a second round. Applications will be accepted Monday, May 18, 2020 through Friday, May 22, 2020. The grant was created by the Navasota Economic Development Corporation on April 27, 2020 as a way to provide short-term, immediate financial aid to Navasota businesses who have been economically injured by COVID-19.

The Navasota Economic Development Corporation distributed the first round of funding on Friday May 15, 2020. Recipients of the funds include hotels/motel/inns, salons/barbers, independent contractors, retail stores, restaurants, and misc. Businesses that received funding during the first round will not be eligible for funding during round two.

Selected businesses may receive up to $1,000 in funding. Selected sole proprietors and independent contractors may receive up to $500 in funding. Eligible businesses must meet the following requirements: non-home based, located within Navasota city limits, employ no more than 24 employees, services and revenue have been affected by COVID-19, and the business must be planning to reopen. Priority is based on need and a first-come first-serve basis. Non-profits are not eligible.

For more information and to apply visit: https://www.shoplocalnavasota.com/resources/navasota-grant

Questions may be directed to: EDCgrants@navasotatx.gov

Please contact Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink at (936)825-6475 with any additional questions.