Navasota Examiner printing delayed

It has been decades since the Navasota Examiner Newspaper was unable to print a newspaper and have it delivered to its subscribers, but a winter storm for the ages with widespread power outages is causing delays not only for newspapers, but also for mail services.

The Examiner is printed at Taylor Press in Taylor who has experienced lengthy power outages halting print production. Many areas in and around Taylor have been without electricity for 53-plus hours. A delay in printing benefits the safety of The Examiner delivery drivers who were prepared to work despite treacherous road conditions.

Subscribers may view the Electronic (E-Edition) format of the Navasota Examiner online. E-edition subscriptions are available online for those who want to read the current edition which features the latest winter storm update, a fire that claimed the home of a local family of five, Black History Month Feature - featuring Pastor Charles Thompkins, details about the water main break in Navasota and much more.

At this time, it is unknown when the Feb. 17, edition of The Examiner will be printed and delivered to subscribers.

The Examiner staff thanks its loyal subscribers for being patient with us during this difficult time. Remember to check on your neighbors, stay off the roadways if possible and be conscientious when choosing a method to warm you and your family during frigid temperatures.

Thank you, to first responders, lineman, healthcare workers and all essential workers for putting their safety on the line to serve our community.

Navasota Examiner, 936-825-648