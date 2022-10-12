Navasota eyes CDBG for 2023-24

At the Oct. 10 Regular Meeting, Navasota City Council approved authorization to issue proposals for administrative services (RFP) and requests for qualifications (RFQ) for the 2023-2024 Texas Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Finance Director Lance Hall and Grant Coordinator Evette Fannin told council members that while it had been several years since Navasota had received CDBG funding, “We have a pretty good chance of qualifying this year.”

Grants range from $50,000 to $500,000, require a 10% City match and are competitive within the region.

Eligible projects include water, wastewater, drainage, streets and recently added - roads and bridges.

The project must benefit 51% low to moderate income (LMI) area to receive maximum points. A current fiscal audit is required and the application deadline is Spring 2023.

Referring to other grants “already in the pipeline” and the search for a grant to clean up Cedar Creek, City Manager Jason Weeks said, “As these type projects come up, we look at grants first. Every grant source we can find, we try to apply for.”

He continued, “For federal grants, we have GrantWorks here. Once you get a federal grant, it goes above and beyond what our grant coordinator Evette can do, so we’ll need to hire a grant administrator to not only write the grant but also monitor and administer.”

Other council action:

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1009-22 denying Entergy Texas, Inc.’s application to change rates effective July 1, 2022.

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included September minutes, Change Order No. 3 for $450 for the new Public Works Warehouse at 108 Peeples St. and Change Order No. 3 for flowable fill bid item in the amount of a deduct of $950 on the Wastewater Treatment Plant Headworks and Rotor Improvement Project.

Reports from City staff/officials to council

•Received projects update from Utilities Director Jennifer Reyna on the infrastructure CIP; the AWOS (Automated Weather Observing System) at the Navasota Airport and the Public Works warehouse, both of which should be complete by the end of the year; the Washington Avenue Streetscape and contractor setbacks.

•Streets and Sanitation Director Jose Coronilla announced bids for the CIP Street Project are due Oct. 24.

•Received introduction to Navasota’s new artists in residence, Siana Smith and Sara Nevius.

Public comments:

•Received comments from a concerned resident about the increase in crime in Navasota and the need to “get a handle on young adults.” He suggested a crime report be presented at city council meetings every two months.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.