Navasota foresees COs for leisure, safety expenditures

The Navasota City Council began 2025 setting three major projects in motion and preparing for debt issuance to cover the costs. Jan. 13, council approved a $690,580 BuyBoard contract with Landmark Aquatic to renovate the Navasota swimming pool and authorized Mayor Bert Miller to negotiate changes to the contract. The renovations, which ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!