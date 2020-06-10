A fun filled day of fireworks, food, shopping and fun is planned for the city of Navasota’s first annual Freedom Festival Saturday, July 4.

Festivities will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. and conclude with a bang and beautiful skies high above Brule Field with a fireworks display scheduled for 9:15 p.m. A lot of fun will be sandwiched in between.

The parade will start at the corner of Washington and Brosig Avenue and end on 9th Street in downtown Navasota. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade and are encouraged to decorate floats, vehicles, bicycles etc. in red, white and blue and join in the fun celebrating the Fourth of July. Lineup for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Brosig Avenue and preregistration is not required.

A special invitation is extended to all class of 2020 graduates. Graduates are invited to build floats, wear their cap and gown, make signs and celebrate their huge accomplishments during the parade.

Festivities will begin at the conclusion of the parade with vendor booths, children’s activities, shopping at local businesses and live music. Bill Mock and the Highway 105 Band will perform at 7 p.m. Businesses, organizations and charities will have the opportunity to set up free booths however, a vendor application must be completed at https://forms.gle/djRivxhtyvkeHQVy7.

Navasota Freedom Festival will also host a free cornhole tournament. Grab a partner and register online, https://forms.gle/33eDGU-Ve7qqhaznc8. The tournament will begin at 2 p.m. and the championship game is slated for 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to follow the most up-to-date recommendations of the CDC and protocols put forth by governor Greg Abbott. Social distancing is expected to be maintained during all aspects of the event.

For more information on all the fun planned visit www.NavasotaFreedomFestival.com or call Madison Brooks, 936-825-6475.