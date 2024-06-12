Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Navasota Juneteenth celebration June 22

June 12, 2024 - 00:00
News
The City of Navasota invites the community to their inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 22, at Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine Street. Navasota Marketing and Communications Manager, Taylor Hughes, said the event was moved June 11, from Margie & Albert Miller Park, also known as “Grace Park” to Navasota City ...

