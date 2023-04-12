Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 2 days ago
Last updated 1 day ago
Navasota man arrested for Indecency with a Child

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
April 12, 2023 - 00:00
News
A Navasota man was arrested by Navasota Police on four outstanding warrants for Indecency with a Child.

 

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said the outstanding warrants were from the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office. Around 5:45 p.m. March 30, Officers located and arrested 69-year-old Bonifacio Flores at the 200 block of Catherine Street.

 

Flores was transported to Grimes County Jail. Details of the suspected Indecency with a Child accusations have not been released. He is being held on a total bond of $800,000. 

