Navasota man charged in stabbing

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a College Station sports bar.

On March 24, a victim with stab wounds arrived at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with multiple cut/stab wounds. The victim told hospital staff the incident occurred at 4 Down Sports Bar, 700 University Drive #101 in College Station.

During the investigation, 33-year-old Angel Felipie Llamas of Navasota was identified as a suspect in the stabbing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Navasota Police Department arrested Llamas April 4. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a parole violation warrant. Llamas remains in the Grimes County Jail. Llamas has a $200,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and no bond for parole violation.