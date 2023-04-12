Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Navasota man charged in stabbing

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
April 12, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a College Station sports bar.

 

On March 24, a victim with stab wounds arrived at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with multiple cut/stab wounds. The victim told hospital staff the incident occurred at 4 Down Sports Bar, 700 University Drive #101 in College Station. 

 

During the investigation, 33-year-old Angel Felipie Llamas of Navasota was identified as a suspect in the stabbing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

 

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Navasota Police Department arrested Llamas April 4. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a parole violation warrant. Llamas remains in the Grimes County Jail. Llamas has a $200,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and no bond for parole violation.

