Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Firefighters battle Navasota Ag Shop blaze
Next article
City finds way with new vendor

Navasota man faces Harris County murder charge

October 16, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

COLLEGE STATION — A Navasota man wanted for a murder charge in Harris County was arrested by Texas A&M University Police Oct. 13. Alexander Barrientos, 22, was pulled over just before 2 a.m. in the Northgate area for expired registration and no insurance. Officers learned Barrientos was wanted in Harris County ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024