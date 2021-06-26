Navasota man killed by College Station Police Department

COLLEGE STATION - A Navasota man, 22-year old Albert Wayne Finnie Jr., was shot and killed by College Station Police as he refused to put down a gun Friday, June 25, while officers investigated a shooting a few hundred yards away.

According to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch, officers were at an unrelated call at approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday, at 1600 Valley View. While searching for a vehicle officers heard gunshots in a nearby area.

During the investigation, officers found a group of people on Longmire Circle. Delshawn Wadlington, 30, from College Station, suffered a gunshot wound. Responding officers administered life-saving efforts. Wadlington was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While officers were on Longmire Circle, a 911 call was received reporting a male chasing another male with a handgun at Bee Creek Park, 1900 Anderson Street in College Station.

As officers arrived on scene they heard another gunshot.

Couch said officers arrived on foot and observed a male, later identified as Finnie, exit the woods and enter the creek area. “The officers began giving the make commands at which time the male produced a handgun,” explained Couch. “Officers instructed the male to drop the gun at which time he began waving it around as if looking for threats. Additional officers were nearby on the banks of the creek and an adjacent apartment complex was in close proximity. Due to the circumstances surrounding the earlier shooting and the current perceived threat he posed to both officers and citizens in the immediate area, an officer fired one round striking the male. The round was effective in stopping the threat giving officers time to move in and gain control. The officers attempted life-saving measures, but the male succumbed to his injuries.”

Chief Couch said he has invited the Texas Rangers to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Couch said they are actively searching for a person of interest who may be beneficial to the investigation. The name and description of that individual have not been released and officers do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with details that may be beneficial to the investigation are urged to contact CSPD, 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers, 979-775-TIPS.