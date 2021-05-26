Navasota man killed in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man, 23-year-old Cameron James Gray, died from a gunshot wound he sustained in an apparent botched drug deal Friday, May 21, in a College Station H-E-B parking lot.

College Station Police Department arrested 18-year-old Trevon Marcel Stewart, of Lexington, Saturday, May 21 in connection with the shooting death of Gray.

According to College Station Police, Stewart and another individual met Gray at the H-E-B parking lot located on the 1900 block of Texas Avenue with the intent to purchase marijuana for graduation weekend.

Witnesses described an apparent fight over a firearm resulting in the individual accompanying Stewart suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. That is when Stewart allegedly shot Gray in the back.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 8:21 p.m. Gray was seriously injured and transported via ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

Stewart reportedly transported the individual he was with to a hospital emergency room where an off-duty detective observed them entering. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered several firearms, 15 ounces of marijuana and THC wax.

Stewart was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and two drug possession charges. He is being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $975,000 bond.