Navasota man sexually assaults 14–year–old

A Navasota man pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a 14–year–old and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Isaiah Deangelo Wilson, 35 of Navasota, accepted a 10–year plea agreement for Sexual Assault of a Child, a second–degree felony that faced a punishment range of 2–20 years in prison.

The investigation into the assault began Feb. 27, 2023, when Navasota Police Department took the report of a 14–year–old female being sexually assaulted by an adult male known as “Beno.”

NPD Investigator, Michael Srinual, identified Wilson, who was 33 years old at the time of the assault.

Grimes County District Attorney Chief Investigator, John Wren, and assistant District Attorney, Meagan Ghormley, traveled to North Texas to meet with the victim. She corroborated details of the assault that was previously reported to law enforcement. She said Wilson introduced her to illegal drugs and took advantage of her when she was intoxicated.

The victim admitted that she initially lied about her age but later told Wilson her true age before the assault occurred. Wren said Wilson was recorded making a “vague admission” about the sexual assault which she shared with investigators.

Wren interviewed Wilson in April 2024 and obtained a confession. Wilson claimed the sexual encounter was consensual and the victim lied about her age.

"In Grimes County, if you are an adult in your 30s and have sex with a teenager, you can expect nothing but a prison offer from the Grimes County District Attorney's Office,” Ghormley said. “This defendant got the victim high and took advantage of her. There is no excuse!"

With the 10–year plea agreement, Wilson will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. He remains in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.