Navasota Manor seeks funding for makeover

At a Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council Feb. 13, council approved Resolution No. 729-23 supporting an application for the 2023 Competitive Nine-Percent Housing Tax Credits program to rehabilitate Navasota Manor. The application is being submitted by PK Navasota, the facility’s managing partner since 2020, with plans to purchase the property upon approval of the tax credits.

The estimated cost of renovating the 40-unit elderly apartment community at 1015 Church Street is $45,000 per unit.

Planned exterior rehab consists of re-shingling the roof, adding vinyl siding, replacing entry light fixtures, repairing sidewalks and the parking lot.

Interior improvements include new HVAC systems, hot water heaters, appliances, cabinets, plumbing and electrical fixtures, interior doors and hardware, carpet, vinyl flooring and paint.

The maintenance and leasing office and community room will also receive improvements and all Americans with Disabilities Act issues will be resolved.

Councilman Grant Holt was absent.

Public speaks on annexation

After a public hearing with comments from five Pecan Lakes Estates residents, council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1017-23, an annexation request submitted by developer James C. Hassell. The property in question is 1.310-acres located at the end of Putter Place Court in Pecan Lakes Estates Phase 3.

Director of Development Services, Lupe Diosdado explained the complex issue of the City’s authority in its ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction), what work can be done at present since the property is outside the city limits where building permit regulations don’t apply.

He said, “The first step is bringing it into the City. Once annexed, zoning gets established. That lays out the rules and regulations on what can be built there and how it can be built.”

It was reiterated that council is restricted to action on the annexation only but residents could still voice their concerns about the design.

Most comments related to the addition of a second cul-de-sac which resembled eyeglasses and opens the street to more traffic, impact on property values by the smaller lot size of the six houses proposed for that acreage, design of the houses, creation and public access to parks in the subdivision and a suggestion to create the entrance off CR 424.

Hassell explained that the acreage had been for sale for several years and he’d received numerous commercial offers.

He said, “I had it sold but took it back because I thought it was unfair to the people. That’s why that road wasn’t extended the first time.”

He stated his willingness to redesign the property but plans to continue with development.

ICA aids CR 424 improvements

Council approved an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between the City of Navasota, Grimes County and J&H Development, LLC for improvement of CR 424. Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker was present on behalf of Grimes County.

Director of Development Services, Lupe Diosdado, explained the agreement was initiated by developer James Hassell and prompted by increased traffic out of Pecan Lakes Estates.

Diosdado said, “Mr. Hassell approached the County and asked them to allow for the widening of that roadway and making it concrete to match the streets in Pecan Lakes. In doing so, because the road is in the city’s ETJ, the city has the authority to regulate design and construction.”

Diosdado continued, “Staff’s recommendation is to allow the County and Mr. Hassell to coordinate the design and construction. We’ve put a few parameters in there as far as minimum width goes. Overall, it’s going to be a major improvement.”

Walker and Hassell’s design includes lowering the road elevation to address drainage issues.

Other council action:

•Approved the Order of General Election for May 6, 2023, to elect council members to Positions 4 and 5 currently held by Bert Miller and Grant Holt, respectively.

•Approved Resolution No. 730-23 for a joint election contract between the City of Navasota, Grimes County and the Navasota Independent School District at an estimated cost to the City of $5,973.75.

•Approved the Consent Agenda: (1) January 2023 minutes; (2) Municipal Court Report for January 2023; (3) second reading of Ordinance No. 1014-23 rezoning 35.13 acres from Agriculture/Open Space District to Pecan Groves Estates PUD; (4) second reading of Ordinance 101523 amending Chapter 3 Building Regulations, Article 3.06 Signs related to freeway and freestanding signs; (5) first reading of Ordinance No. 1016-23 authorizing participation with other Entergy service area cities in matters concerning Entergy Texas, Inc. at the Public Utilities Commission in 2023.

Staff reports:

•Grimes County Crime Stoppers presented a “traveling” Officer of the Year plaque to the Navasota Police Department and Chief Mike Mize in recognition of NPD Investigator Travis Mullins being selected Offi cer of the Year for 2022.

•Introduced new employees: Financial Analyst Raushan Nygmet and NPD Patrol Officer Keith Bitz.

•Public Works employee Rodrigo Hernandez received his 10-Year Service Award.

•Board and commission reports from council liaisons: Pattie Pederson, Keep Navasota Beautiful and Bernie Gessner, Airport Advisory Board.

Visitor Remarks:

Resident Doris Sauls requested the City allocate $3 million for improvements on the City’s west side for the construction of Grace Park, funding for dilapidated houses and construction of sidewalks on W. Washington Avenue from Baylor Lumber to the VFW. The Open Meetings Act doesn’t permit council to respond to items not on the agenda but City Manager Jason Weeks advised council that Tx-DOT has already approved sidewalks on both side of the street from Baylor Lumber to Third Street at no cost to the City.

