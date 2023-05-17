Navasota men arrested in Lee County

LEE COUNTY – Three Navasota men remain in Lee County Jail on multiple burglary and engaging in organized criminal activity charges.

According to a press release by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:12 a.m. May 12, a property owner contacted LCSO stating his camera was showing three subjects on his property.

Sergeant Holloway responded to the location near CR 127 and FM 180. He waited at the entrance until Deputy J. Hilmo arrived to assist. Around 5:42 a.m. the suspects drove up on an ATV taken from the property. Holloway and Hilmo engaged and attempted to detain the suspects when one of them pointed a weapon at them. One of the officers fired at the suspects who fled the scene in a red passenger car.

After a short pursuit the vehicle halted due to a flat on the right front tire. The driver fled the scene and the passenger was apprehended. A perimeter was established, and the additional two suspects were apprehended.

A firearm that was seized was reported stolen from Washington County. Several homes had been burglarized in the area at the time of the press release.

Gregory Wayne Chatman II, 28 of Navasota, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary of Building, a State Jail Felony; three counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, First-Degree Felony; and he had a Felony Warrant. He remains in jail on bonds totaling $265,000.

Desnick Jaquan Chatman, 25 of Navasota and Lucius Bertice Byrd, 19, of Navasota were each charged with two counts of Burglary of Building, a State Jail Felony and three counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, First-Degree Felony. They both remain in jail on bonds totaling $190,000 each.

The investigation is ongoing. LCSO thanked Constable Billy Stephens, Constable AJ Gonzales, Texas Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff's Office for assisting in the arrest and investigation.