Navasota Music Study Club won the National Federation of Music Club’s (NFMC) American Women Composers Award. Along with the award, Navasota Music Study Club received a $100 prize. Pictured, Left to Right: Joyce Jackson – Co-Secretary, Cynthia Todd, Marilyn Bettes – Co-President, Carolee Botkin – Historian, Laura Cherry Purcell – Award Recipient, and Carol Jean Gessner – Co-President.

Examiner photo by Erica Grifaldo