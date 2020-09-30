Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Navasota National Night Out 2020

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
News

The Navasota Police Department (NPD) will host National Night Out October 6. NPD invites the community to show support for neighborhood unity.

The celebration will consist of a First Responders Parade down Washington Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at Navasota High School and conclude at Ninth Street.

Spectators are asked to practice social distancing and comply with COVID-19 precautions.

All participants will need to travel in a motorized vehicle.

Anyone interested in joining the parade or with questions may contact Marla Gurka, 936-825-6124.

