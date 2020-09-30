Navasota National Night Out 2020

The Navasota Police Department (NPD) will host National Night Out October 6. NPD invites the community to show support for neighborhood unity.

The celebration will consist of a First Responders Parade down Washington Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at Navasota High School and conclude at Ninth Street.

Spectators are asked to practice social distancing and comply with COVID-19 precautions.

All participants will need to travel in a motorized vehicle.

Anyone interested in joining the parade or with questions may contact Marla Gurka, 936-825-6124.