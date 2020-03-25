Navasota PD taking extra precautions

Navasota Police Department (NPD) is practicing social distancing and taking extra precautions within the department to protect themselves, their families and the public from possible exposure to COVID-19) Coronavirus.

“We want to let the citizens of Navasota know that we are still taking calls, patrolling and protecting the citizens and business owner,” stated Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt. As an insured measure of protection Myatt stated communication officers will ask the caller a few more questions to update first responders and provide them with the safest method of responding. During certain situations Myatt said police officers may handle non-emergency calls by phone or other electronic communication.

The Navasota Police Records division remains open, but the lobby window is closed. You may contact their office, 936-825-6124, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. to request any records. Crash records may be obtained online at https://cris.txdot.gov/public/Purchase.

Myatt stated NPD is abiding by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s declaration that took effect March 21. “The police department plans to focus on educating citizens rather than enforcing violations, however we will take appropriate actions when necessary,” said Myatt. “It is very important for everyone to follow these declarations and current restrictions.” Myatt stated violators may be fined up to $1,000 for not complying with the declaration.

Juvenile Curfew

During this time Myatt also wants to remind citizens of the juvenile curfew that was implemented several years ago.

Any person 17 years of age or younger is not to be out without a parent later than 11 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 11:59 PM Friday and Saturday.

Failure to comply with the curfew ordinance could result in a citation to the minor and any parent who knowingly allowed the minor to be out unsupervised. Work, school and church functions are possible exceptions to the ordinance.

Please contact Navasota City Hall, 936-825-6475 with any questions.